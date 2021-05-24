Feedback

Broken Phone Charger Causes Flight From Tokyo To Dallas To Be Diverted

By Jason Hall

May 24, 2021

An American Airlines flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an incident in which a female passenger is accused of assaulting a flight attendant because over a broken phone charger at her seat.

Court document accuse Waka Suzuki, 26, of getting out of her seat and running towards the front of the plane, pushing over a flight attendant and pounding on the cockpit door last week, KOMO News reports.

The documents state Suzuki was traveling with her mother to Dallas-Fort Worth to catch a connected flight in Cancun, where they planned to spend a 10-day vacation, at the time of the incident.

Suzuki began to have trouble charing her phone and requested assistance from the flight attendant several hours into the flight. The court documents state Suzuki became "increasingly hostile and belligerent" over her phone not charging as the attendants tried to help her.

The captain immediately put the plane into Level Three lockdown, notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the threat and diverted to Sea-Tac Airport after Suzuki ran through the plane, pushed the flight attendant and pounded on the cockpit door.

Suzuki was taken off of the plane by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Port of Seattle Police after the emergency landing.

Court documents state Suzuki didn't consume any alcoholic beverages while on the plane and she said she hadn't been prescribed medication at the time. She allegedly told authorities she was angry over the charger not working and claimed the flight attendants were rude and dismissive about the situation.

American Airlines confirmed the flight was initially scheduled to land in Dallas-Fort Worth at 5:38 p.m. local time and had 63 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The plane resumed its flight out of Seattle at around 11:39 a.m. with all remaining customers and crew on board.

The FBI is investigating the incident and Suzuki faces federal charges.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Broken Phone Charger Causes Flight From Tokyo To Dallas To Be Diverted

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.