Broken Phone Charger Causes Flight From Tokyo To Dallas To Be Diverted

An American Airlines flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an incident in which a female passenger is accused of assaulting a flight attendant because over a broken phone charger at her seat.

Court document accuse Waka Suzuki, 26, of getting out of her seat and running towards the front of the plane, pushing over a flight attendant and pounding on the cockpit door last week, KOMO News reports.

The documents state Suzuki was traveling with her mother to Dallas-Fort Worth to catch a connected flight in Cancun, where they planned to spend a 10-day vacation, at the time of the incident.

Suzuki began to have trouble charing her phone and requested assistance from the flight attendant several hours into the flight. The court documents state Suzuki became "increasingly hostile and belligerent" over her phone not charging as the attendants tried to help her.

The captain immediately put the plane into Level Three lockdown, notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the threat and diverted to Sea-Tac Airport after Suzuki ran through the plane, pushed the flight attendant and pounded on the cockpit door.

Suzuki was taken off of the plane by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Port of Seattle Police after the emergency landing.

Court documents state Suzuki didn't consume any alcoholic beverages while on the plane and she said she hadn't been prescribed medication at the time. She allegedly told authorities she was angry over the charger not working and claimed the flight attendants were rude and dismissive about the situation.

American Airlines confirmed the flight was initially scheduled to land in Dallas-Fort Worth at 5:38 p.m. local time and had 63 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The plane resumed its flight out of Seattle at around 11:39 a.m. with all remaining customers and crew on board.

The FBI is investigating the incident and Suzuki faces federal charges.

Photo: Getty Images