Car Crashes Through Roof, Misses Homeowner's Bed By Just A Few Feet

A family in Eureka, Missouri, was jolted awake after a car crashed through the roof of their home. Police said that two teenagers had left a graduation party around 1:30 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The white Chevrolet Malibu sped down an embankment before getting airborne and crashing through the wall into the master bedroom, landing just feet from the bed.

Miraculously, nobody was hurt in the accident. The driver and the passenger were able to exit the vehicle and walked away unscathed.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash but said that alcohol was not a factor. Officials did not release the age or identity of the driver or passenger.

The Eureka Fire Protection District posted photos of the extensive damage caused by the crash on Facebook.