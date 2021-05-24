Feedback

Former NFL Star Says 8-Year-Old Son May Need Heart Transplant

By Sarah Tate

May 24, 2021

Former NFL star and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen provided an update on his young son's medical condition on Monday (May 24), saying he may require a heart transplant. Olsen's 8-year-old son, TJ, was born with congenital heart disease, WCNC reports.

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," Olsen said in a series of tweets. "As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life."

Olsen said that, unfortunately, TJ's heart seems to be "reaching its end," so the family is determining what next steps to take, including the possibility of a heart transplant.

TJ has been receiving "world class care" at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, Olsen said. While they are not sure how long they will be in the hospital, they "know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook."

"TJ has been a fighter since birth," he said. "We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."

As fans may know, the Olsens' experience influenced Greg and his wife, Kara, to launch their HEARTest Yard Foundation in 2012 to help other families facing similar situations. The foundation recently helped open a new pediatric congenital heart center at Levine Children's.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Former NFL Star Says 8-Year-Old Son May Need Heart Transplant

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.