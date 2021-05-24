Garth Brooks Receives Kennedy Center Honors In Stylish Black Tuxedo: Photos

No one looked happier than Garth Brooks at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

The country star was among the handful of recipients to be presented with honors at this year's ceremony. Accompanied by his country songbird wife Trisha Yearwood, Brooks arrived at the fancy gathering in style in a dapper, all-black outfit that included a three-piece black tuxedo, bowtie, and cowboy hat as well as the rainbow-colored ribbon bestowed to him at the function.

Additional photos from the Kennedy Center Honors showed the “Friends in Low Places” musician posing alongside his fellow honorees including film, television, and Broadway legend Dick Van Dyke; iconic actress, dancer, and choreographer Debbie Allen; influential folk singer Joan Baez; and famous violinist Midori.

“I don’t mind being the weak link on the chain," Brooks playfully joked of his fellow recipients. "I’m in the chain!”