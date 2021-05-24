Kelly Rowland Teams Up With Black Forest To Plant 10 Million Trees By 2030

Kelly Rowland has partnered with Black Forest to help improve planet Earth.

Rowland, 40, and the leading candy brand, which is committed to full sustainability when it comes to ingredients and packaging, has teamed up with National Forest Foundation to set an ambitious goal of planting 10 million trees by the year 2030. The initiative was inspired by the brand’s ongoing effort to restore forests that have been impacted by wildfires. "Black Forest is a beautiful part of my household and the fact that they want to give back is really right up my alley," the Destiny’s Child alum said in an interview with Parade.

Fans can get in on the effort by posting a photo of any tree, including the hashtag #🐻❤️🌲 and tagging @blackforestUSA in the caption. Every day, the snack company will select 10 users and celebrate their support by planting 100 trees in their name in a national forest.

Rowland's investment in sustainability efforts is a mentality that her children agree on, too. "I say raise your level of consciousness and awareness about what you’re doing to help preserve the planet," Rowland said as to why it's important for the youth to protect the planet. "My son makes that very clear for me because he is very much involved in saving the Earth—every day he's sharing something new."