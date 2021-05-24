Feedback

Maroon 5 Drops 'Jordi' Tracklist Feat. Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle & More

By Taylor Fields

May 24, 2021

Maroon 5 is dropping their new upcoming album, Jordi, on June 11th, and the band has shared the project's official tracklist which includes features from a star-studded group of artists.

Jordi, dedicated to their late manager Jordan Feldstein, is Maroon 5's seventh full-length album and follows 2017's Red Pill Blues. The new record features their previously-released songs "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Nobody's Love," in addition to guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, blackbear, H.E.R., Jason Derulo, Anuel AA, Tainy and Bantu. Jordi also features a remix of "Memories" featuring YG and the late Nipsey Hussle, as well as another posthumous collab with Juice WRLD called "Can't Leave You Alone."

Jordi Tracklist:

  1. "Beautiful Mistakes" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
  2. "Lost"
  3. "Echo" ft. blackbear
  4. "Lovesick"
  5. "Remedy" ft. Stevie Nicks
  6. "Seasons"
  7. "One Light" ft. Bantu
  8. "Convince Me Otherwise" with H.E.R.
  9. "Nobody's Love"
  10. "Can't Leave You Alone" ft. Juice WRLD
  11. "Memories"
  12. "Memories (Remix)" ft. Nipsey Hussle & YG
  13. "Button" ft. Anuel AA & Tainy
  14. "Lifestyle" (Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine)

After announcing Jordi, Adam Levine shared that the band named the new album after their late manager and Levine's childhood friend, who passed away at just 40 years old in 2017 from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and blood clot in his leg. In a message posted to social media, Levine shared:

"This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I'm still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how. I miss him every single day. And I'm proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up...every step of the way. We love you Jordi. I’ll carry these torches for ya. That you know I’ll never drop."

Photo: Getty Images

