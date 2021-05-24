Maroon 5 Drops 'Jordi' Tracklist Feat. Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle & More

After announcing Jordi, Adam Levine shared that the band named the new album after their late manager and Levine's childhood friend, who passed away at just 40 years old in 2017 from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and blood clot in his leg. In a message posted to social media, Levine shared:

"This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I'm still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how. I miss him every single day. And I'm proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up...every step of the way. We love you Jordi. I’ll carry these torches for ya. That you know I’ll never drop."