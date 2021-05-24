Feedback

Mike Shinoda, UPSAHL, Iann Dior Perform 'Happy Endings' For The First Time

By Katrina Nattress

May 24, 2021

On Friday (May 21), Mike Shinoda, UPSAHL and iann dior performed their new single "Happy Endings" for the first time. The trio took the stage during See Us Unite — MTV's virtual event to help bring awareness to the AAPI community. The performance mirrored the song's video, as animated illustrations flashed on the screen while each artist sang.

Watch Shinoda, UPSAHL and dior live-debut "Happy Endings" above.

"The thing about that song is that I felt like I had really funneled a lot all of that anxious, negative energy into it. And did it in a kind of playful way. Which felt like the right tone to me," Shinoda told Input Magazine upon the song's release. "So was it that bad of a year? I mean, worse for some other people than for me. But I don’t like being stuck inside."

The Linkin Park cofounder also recently explained why he decided to initially release "Happy Endings" as an NFT.

"The events that are making the news right now are not the average fan and average listener or the average consumer," Shinoda said. "It is a specific crypto, blockchain, and NFT-centric or fanatic group of people who are the ones really spending money on NFTs. There isn’t a lot of difference between what they’re doing and stocks or crypto, or even trading art. They’re basically doing a version of the art market on the blockchain. The average person doesn’t own a Damien Hirst. However, all this really is, is a file whose owner can be verified."

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Shinoda

