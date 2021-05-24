Feedback

Missouri Woman Dies After Being Attacked By A Protective Cow

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 24, 2021

A northeast Missouri woman has died after a protective mother of a calf attacked her on her farm.

According to KTVO 3, the attack happened Thursday morning (May 20) around 8 a.m. just north of Harris, Missouri.

The woman that the cow ambushed was identified as 76-year-old Harris resident Jane Heisey by Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant. 

KTVO 3 reported that Wyant said the victim and her husband Glenn were in a lot near their house putting an ear tag on a newborn calf when the calf's mother knocked Jane to the ground and stepped on her head.

Jane was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident was ruled as an accident by police.

Wyant also noted to KTVO 3 that the Heiseys had experience in tagging newborn calves.

According to Discovery.com, cows cause more deaths yearly than sharks do. Sharks account for about five deaths per year, while cows account for roughly 22 deaths a year.

BBC reported that cattle could become more aggressive if they feel threatened, especially when it comes to having their calves near them.

Farming has been ranked as one of the nation's top 10 most dangerous occupations by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Photo: Getty Images

