Name Of Emma Stone's Daughter Has Been Revealed

By Emily Lee

May 24, 2021

Back in March, Emma Stone welcomed her first child with her husband Dave McCary. At the time, the couple did not share many details of their daughter's birth, including what they decided to name her.

After obtaining her birth certificate, TMZ has learned more details about baby McCary. Not only did the outlet reveal her birthday, but also what name Emma chose for her little girl.

On March 13, 2021, the 32-year-old actress welcomed Louise Jean McCary into the world. Emma and Louise share the same middle name, which is a tribute to Emma's grandmother Jean Louise.

In addition to being a busy new mom, Emma has a major movie coming out this week. Emma stars as the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Ville in the 101 Dalmations prequel Cruella. The film will premiere on May 28, both in theaters and on Disney+ for an additional fee.

Photo: Getty

