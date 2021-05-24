Outlawz Rapper Young Noble Hospitalized: 'I Had A Serious Heart Attack'

Young Noble, one of the founding members of 2Pac’s hip-hop group The Outlawz, has been hospitalized.

On Sunday (May 23), the 43-year-old rapper shared on Instagram that he's recovering in a hospital after suffering a heart attack. “Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me,” he captioned the post that showed him in a hospital bed. “I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right."

Noble continued, "I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”