Outlawz Rapper Young Noble Hospitalized: 'I Had A Serious Heart Attack'

By Peyton Blakemore

May 24, 2021

Young Noble, one of the founding members of 2Pac’s hip-hop group The Outlawz, has been hospitalized.

On Sunday (May 23), the 43-year-old rapper shared on Instagram that he's recovering in a hospital after suffering a heart attack. “Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me,” he captioned the post that showed him in a hospital bed. “I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right."

Noble continued, "I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”

The Outlawz — formerly known as Dramacydal — was founded by 2Pac in 1995 following the legendary rapper's release from prison.

The group consisted of ten original members: 2Pac, Komani (2Pac’s stepbrother), Yaki Khadafi (2Pac's godbrother), Kastro (2Pac's cousin), E.D.I. Mean, Hussein Fatal, Napoleon, Storm Harkness, Mussolini, and Young Noble.

In 2015, Hussein Fatal died in a car crash, and in 2016, Mussolini died at his home.

In 2017, the group released their final album, LastOnezLeft.

Photo: Getty Images

