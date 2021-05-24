Peloton Selects Ohio As The Location Of Its First U.S. Factory

The first Peloton production factory in the U.S. is coming to northern Ohio, the company revealed Monday (May 24).

The selection comes after “a rigorous selection process,” Peloton states in a press release. Peloton Output Park is slated to break ground this summer and open in 2023, producing the Peloton Bike, Bike + and Peloton Tread.

The company will commit about $400 million to the new facility, the release states.

"We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio," Peloton's CEO and co-founder John Foley said in a statement. "While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold."

The upcoming Peloton factory will span about 200 acres and dedicate about 1 million square feet to manufacturing, offices and amenities, cleveland.com reports.

Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted Monday:

“Ohio is excited to partner with Peloton’s forward-looking leadership team in developing a new, state-of-the-art facility using connective technology and creating 2,174 new manufacturing jobs in Wood County! https://prn.to/3wr597Z”