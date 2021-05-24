Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship Becoming Oldest Golfer To Win A Major

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock in South Carolina over the weekend, becoming the oldest golfer to win a major. Mickelson, who is 50-years-old, shot a 6-under 282 to win the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course to earn his sixth career major victory.

He finished the weekend two strokes better than Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

Mickelson's surprising victory puts an end to a recent slump, in which he failed to finish in the top 20 in his last 17 tournaments. He has won just two times on the PGA Tour since 2013.

Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades and is now the first player in PGA Tour history to win tournaments 30 years apart.

"This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed this was possible, but everything was saying that it wasn't," Mickelson said. "I hope that others find that inspiration. It may take a little extra work, a little harder effort … but gosh, is it worth it in the end."

Julius Boros held the title of the oldest golfer to win a major for 53 years after he won the 1968 PGA Championship when he was 48-years-old.

Photo: Getty Images