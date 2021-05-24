Phoebe Dynevor Reacts To Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Exit

Fans of Bridgerton were shocked to learn that series star Regé-Jean Page would not be reprising his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the period drama's upcoming second season. While the first season of Netflix's breakout hit centered around Simon's courtship of Daphne Bridgerton, the next installment will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton instead. Phoebe Dynervor will return as Daphne, however, her on-screen husband will be missing from the action.

While chatting with Variety about all things Bridgerton, Dynevor shared her reaction to Page's exit publicly for the first time. "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew," the 26-year-old actress said during this said. "But yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling."

The first season closely followed Julia Quinn's romance novel The Duke and I, which chronicles Simon and Daphne's love story. Each subsequent book in the series tells the love story of another Bridgerton sibling. The second season will be an adaptation of The Viscount Who Loved Me.

"We're very much passing on the baton to the lovely Jonathan [Bailey], who plays Anthony," Dynevor added. "And that will be the main storyline of season 2 and the story arc of season 2. We were all aware of that. Obviously, it's sad to see [Page] go but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

Netflix hasn't announced when Bridgerton will return just yet, however, filming on the sophomore season has already begun.

