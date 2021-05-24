Prince Willam and Prince Harry remain at odds.

Following the premiere of Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, which focuses on mental health, on Friday (May 21), Prince William is reportedly upset with his younger brother's candid revelations about life as a royal. While the Duke of Cambridge embraces Queen Elizabeth's "never complain, never explain" policy, the Duke of Sussex has opted to speak out his own lifelong struggle with mental health.

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly. “Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

During an episode of The Me You Can't See, Harry said he felt abandoned by his family when he was struggling. “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he shared. “I was ashamed to go to my family because — to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to — I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need. … That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence.”

Harry also spoke out about how his family, including Prince Charles, have accepted the invasive role the British tabloids play in their lives. Following the death of his mother, Harry says Prince Charles encouraged his sons to accept the presence of paparazzi in their lives. “Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” he said. “Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t it all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself? That whatever pain and suffering has happened to you that you don’t pass on?”

Though Harry has shared his desire to mend his strained relationship with his father and brother, the Us Weekly source believes that reconciliation may never come. “There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this,” the source told the outlet. “The damage is done.”

Photo: Getty