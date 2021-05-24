Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly 'Deeply Upset' With Prince Harry

Prince Harry has recently opened up about a number of difficulties he faced as a member of the Royal Family, including abusing drugs and alcohol in his twenties to cope with his unhappiness. Though she hasn't addressed the situation publicly since March, Queen Elizabeth is reported "deeply upset" with her grandson for his public remarks.

During an episode of his recent AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See, the Duke of Sussex opened about his strained relationship with Prince Charles. “My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Harry said. “That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Harry's criticism of Charles's parenting reportedly distressed Her Majesty. “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "It has been a very upsetting time."

The source also claimed that, despite reports suggesting otherwise, Charles will want to mend fences with his son. “Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family. If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold,” the source explained.

Photo: Getty