Volleyball Player Tries To Win Big On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ On Tuesday

By Anna Gallegos

May 24, 2021

Indianapolis native Kim Smith is bringing her A game to the small screen on Tuesday when she competes on "Wheel of Fortune."

Kim is used to competition because she's a professional beach volleyball player. When she isn't outside enjoying the sun and sand of Southern California, Kim is a freelance writer. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, reading, traveling and cheering on the Indianapolis Colts.

She's been watching "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a kid, so it was only fitting that Kim was invited to participate in a virtual audition while visiting her parents.

"My parents freaked out!" she said.

Kim plans to buy a stationary bike and a motorized bike with whatever she takes home on Tuesday. She also plans on donating 10% of her winnings to nonprofits.

Kim's episode will air on May 25, Tuesday, on WTHR at 7 p.m.

The famed game show is looking for new contestants and is accepting applications at the "Wheel of Fortune" website. Anyone selected for the show goes home with a guaranteed $1,000.

Photo: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.

