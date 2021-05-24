Warning Issued Over Hand Sanitizer So Dangerous It Can Blind You

Since the pandemic began last year, it seems everyone now has hand sanitizer within their reach no matter where they are. With all the demand for the disinfecting gel, plenty of new brands of the product have been popping up, but not all of them are safe to use and some are actually so dangerous that the FDA put out a warning about it.

The problem is that certain sanitizers use methanol, which is toxic to humans and, if absorbed through the skin, can cause vomiting, seizures and even blindness. The ingredient caused many hand sanitizers to be banned in 2020, but the FDA just put out a new warning about one from Mexican company, Dibar Nutricional. Apparently, methanol was detected in the company's Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizers as well as their ProtectoRx Hand Sanitizers and Advance Hand Sanitizers.

In their warning, the FDA wrote:

"Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest the products and adolescents and adults who drink the products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.

Dibar is voluntarily recalling the products, which come in 2oz, 8oz and 16oz sizes. They are also asking suppliers to remove the items from their shelves. The FDA stated, "Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product." They also suggest consumers with questions contact the company at QA@dibarlabs.com.

