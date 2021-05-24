WATCH: John Krasinski Surprises Ohio Fans And Their Reactions Are Priceless

John Krasinski played a beloved prankster on The Office, and he apparently channeled his inner “Jim Halpert” when he casually stepped in to take pictures with him.

In fact, it was so unexpected that some fans didn’t even recognize Krasinski at first (but once they did, they couldn’t keep quiet, of course).

Krasinski surprised audiences of A Quiet Place Part II at an early preview at Cinemark at Valley View in Cleveland. Naturally, the surprise was captured on video. The actor, writer and director shared it on Twitter on Sunday (May 23).

The video of the epic surprise was also shared to the A Quiet Place Part II Facebook page.