WATCH: John Krasinski Surprises Ohio Fans And Their Reactions Are Priceless
By Kelly Fisher
May 24, 2021
John Krasinski played a beloved prankster on The Office, and he apparently channeled his inner “Jim Halpert” when he casually stepped in to take pictures with him.
In fact, it was so unexpected that some fans didn’t even recognize Krasinski at first (but once they did, they couldn’t keep quiet, of course).
Krasinski surprised audiences of A Quiet Place Part II at an early preview at Cinemark at Valley View in Cleveland. Naturally, the surprise was captured on video. The actor, writer and director shared it on Twitter on Sunday (May 23).
The video of the epic surprise was also shared to the A Quiet Place Part II Facebook page.
... About last night#ClevelandRocks !!!#AQuietPlace2 #TheaterAreBACK pic.twitter.com/UTFhBgKhZR— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 23, 2021
Fans can also submit questions for Krasinski that could be answered during a live Q & A session at early showings of his latest movie this Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Cinemark shared. Fans can get tickets to the event online here.
Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming horror thriller:
“The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”
Leave a question for John Krasinski in the comments and yours might be answered during our LIVE Q&A at #AQuietPlace Part...Posted by Cinemark on Sunday, May 23, 2021
Photo: Getty Images