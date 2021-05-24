Week-Long Manhunt For Quadruple Murder Suspect Comes To A End

A week-long manhunt for a suspect accused of committing four murders has come to an end in South Carolina. Authorities received a break in the search on Sunday (May 23) when they received a tip that Tyler Terry, 27, was seen running across a highway in a wooded area near the city of Richburg.

Hundreds of officers descended on the area and began searching the woods for Terry. Federal agents eventually found him hiding in a section of high weeds. He was taken into custody without incident.

"I believe he was ready to run, but he was surrounded and had nowhere to go," Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said during a press conference. "He was tired and thirsty. He was all cut up, bug bites, clothes torn. He's exhausted."

Dorsey said that Terry was homeless, which made tracking him down more difficult.

Terry is wanted in connection with two murders in South Carolina and two murders in Missouri. He had been on the run since Monday when he was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a high-speed police chase. He fired at officers during the chase but managed to escape. The driver of the car, Adrienne Simpson, was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle.

Simpson is accused of driving Terry around during two shootings that occurred on May 2 and has been charged with accessory after the fact. The pair is also connected to two murders in St. Loius, Missouri, on May 15.

Photo: York County Sheriff's Office