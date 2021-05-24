Why May 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac. The fame and fortune that came with the band’s success and the time he invested in it, led to Peter’s mental decline and his decision to leave.

In 1988, Van Halen’s album OU812 was released.

In 2010, Slipknot bassist Paul Gray was found dead in a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa at age 38. He had overdosed on painkillers.

In 1974, David Bowie put out his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs.

In 2007, the Arctic Monkeys won Best Album at the Ivor Novello awards for their record, Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not. The event also saw Amy Winehouse win Best Contemporary Song for her hit single, “Rehab.”

In 1975, Earth, Wind and Fire had their first and only number one song when “Shining Star” topped the charts.

And in 2005, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne put the Beverly Hills house featured in their hit reality series The Osbournes up for sale.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)