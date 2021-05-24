Feedback

Why May 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 25, 2021

It’s May 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1996, Sublime singer Bradley Nowell died of a heroin overdose in a San Francisco hotel room. He was 28.

In 1968, Simon and Garfunkel scored their second number one album with Bookends, which featured the hit songs “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” “At the Zoo,” “Fakin’ It” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

In 1983, Dio released their Holy Diver album. 

And in 1974, Rick Wakeman became the first member of Yes to have an album hit number one in the U-K. It was his record Journey to the Centre of the Earth

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

