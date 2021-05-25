2021 iHeartRadio Awards: Relive All Of The Greatest Moments
May 28, 2021
The 2021 iHeartRadio Awards was a night to remember! Coming to you live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, we saw some show stopping performances, heard incredible speeches, and watched host Usher bring the house down!
If you want to relive any of the moments, or maybe missed out, you'll definitely want to keep scrolling to see our list of some of the greatest moments that happened right on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards stage!
Chris Martin
H.E.R and Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande
Lil Nas X
LL Cool J
H.E.R.
Lil Jon and Usher
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Doja Cat
Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd
Dan + Shay
Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion
Silk Sonic
French Montana
H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Demi Lovato
Robin Thicke
Joel McHale
Brandi Carlile
Ava Max
Nelly
Gabby Barrett
Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman
Twenty One Pilots
Machine Gun Kelly
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jenna Black and Debby Ryan
Photos: Getty Images