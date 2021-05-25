2021 iHeartRadio Awards: Relive All Of The Greatest Moments

The 2021 iHeartRadio Awards was a night to remember! Coming to you live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, we saw some show stopping performances, heard incredible speeches, and watched host Usher bring the house down!

If you want to relive any of the moments, or maybe missed out, you'll definitely want to keep scrolling to see our list of some of the greatest moments that happened right on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards stage!