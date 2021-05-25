Feedback

2021 iHeartRadio Awards: Relive All Of The Greatest Moments

May 28, 2021

The 2021 iHeartRadio Awards was a night to remember! Coming to you live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, we saw some show stopping performances, heard incredible speeches, and watched host Usher bring the house down!

If you want to relive any of the moments, or maybe missed out, you'll definitely want to keep scrolling to see our list of some of the greatest moments that happened right on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards stage!

Chris Martin

H.E.R and Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande

Lil Nas X

LL Cool J

H.E.R.

Lil Jon and Usher

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Doja Cat

Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

Dan + Shay

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion

Silk Sonic

French Montana

H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Demi Lovato

Robin Thicke

Joel McHale

Brandi Carlile

Ava Max

Nelly

Gabby Barrett

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman

Twenty One Pilots

Machine Gun Kelly

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jenna Black and Debby Ryan

Photos: Getty Images

Chat About 2021 iHeartRadio Awards: Relive All Of The Greatest Moments

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.