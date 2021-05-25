Feedback

Arizona Is Seeing Weird Saguaro Cactus Blooms And It's Baffling Experts

By Ginny Reese

May 25, 2021

Saguaro Cactus flowers

Anyone who has seen the stunning sight knows that the Saguaro Cactus usually blooms from the very top.

But this year, people across southern Arizona and across the Valley are seeing an unusual sight.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the blooms are happening down the stem this year and no one knows why.

Michael Chamberland, assistant agent in urban horticulture for the UArizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension, said:

"We are seeing an unusual phenomenon. This spring, we're seeing the saguaro flowers which usually occur as a crown cluster at the top. They are occurring lower down on the stem as well."

Cumberland said that residents last year were reporting that their saguaros were all dying out, but there isn't a direct correlation between the dying and the weird blooms.

Cumberland said:

"This behavior was not noticed before the saguaros died off last summer, but they could have the same root cause. They could both be due to complications, stress and unusual drought, but there's maybe different facets of that for these behaviors."

If you notice your saguaro dying, it's best to call an expert. It is also recommended to water your saguaro once a month to ensure it has enough water to survive.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Arizona Is Seeing Weird Saguaro Cactus Blooms And It's Baffling Experts

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.