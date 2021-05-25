Atlanta Police: Akon Reports SUV Stolen At Buckhead Gas Station

Authorities responded to a gas station around midnight after a suspect stole Akon’s SUV while the artist pumped gas.

It happened at a gas station in Buckhead, the wealthiest neighborhood of Atlanta which has previously advocated to establish itself as its own municipality with its own law enforcement agency amid surging crime.

"It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off," Atlanta Police Department Capt. Graham told Fox 5 Atlanta of the incident at the QuikTrip on Sydney Marcus Boulevard.

The suspect stole Akon’s vehicle around midnight, heading into Tuesday morning (May 25). The singer reported to police that he left the vehicle running while he stepped to the opposite site to pump gas. When the tank was nearly full, Akon noticed the white Range Rover pulling away, turning out of the gas station toward Buford Hwy. A dark-colored sedan followed Akon’s car, which had his phone in it at the time of the theft, according to the Atlanta Police Department report.

The report shows that other items in the car also included Louis Vuitton luggage, a diamond neck chain and his passport.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed the suspect stealing Akon’s SUV. Akon tried to help track his stolen vehicle using the “Find My iPhone” app, though the location appeared to change by the time authorities arrived, the report states.

Later Tuesday morning, the Forest Park Police Department recovered the vehicle, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has had a car stolen in the Atlanta area.

In January, Ludacris reported his Mercedes-Benz stolen at an ATM. He later took to Instagram — after police recovered the vehicle — to crack jokes about the experience with comedians and actors DeWayne Colley and Desi Banks.

Photo: Getty Images