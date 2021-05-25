Feedback

Bad Bunny, JAY-Z & More To Appear On HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'

By James Dinh

May 25, 2021

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unscripted series, The Shop: Uninterrupted, is set for a return on HBO with a fourth season.

As per Billboard, the upcoming season premieres Friday (May 28) and will feature Bad Bunny, JAY-Z, Nneka Ogwumike and marketing Paul Rivera. In the episode, the stars will be joined by James and Carter to discuss performing on stage, parenthood and, of course, Bad Bunny's recent run on WrestleMania 37. Earlier this year, the reggaeton star made his debut with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team battle.

Among some of the past guests on The Shop: Uninterrupted include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and, most notably, former President Barack Obama.

The Shop: Uninterrupted will premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Photo: Getty Images

Bad BunnyJay-Z

Chat About Bad Bunny, JAY-Z & More To Appear On HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.