Bad Bunny, JAY-Z & More To Appear On HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unscripted series, The Shop: Uninterrupted, is set for a return on HBO with a fourth season.

As per Billboard, the upcoming season premieres Friday (May 28) and will feature Bad Bunny, JAY-Z, Nneka Ogwumike and marketing Paul Rivera. In the episode, the stars will be joined by James and Carter to discuss performing on stage, parenthood and, of course, Bad Bunny's recent run on WrestleMania 37. Earlier this year, the reggaeton star made his debut with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team battle.

Among some of the past guests on The Shop: Uninterrupted include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and, most notably, former President Barack Obama.

The Shop: Uninterrupted will premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.