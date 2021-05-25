Canned Cocktails Sold In Michigan Will Now Be Cheaper And Have More Alcohol

Canned cocktails sold in Michigan will now have a higher alcohol content and sell for cheaper beginning this summer, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed four bills that made up the 'mixed spirit package' at a distillery in Grand Rapids on Monday (May 24).

According to Fox 2, under the legislation signed at Long Road Distillers, private wholesalers are now able to sell canned cocktails with a maximum alcohol content of 13.5%. The legislation will also decrease the tax on canned alcoholic beverages from 48 cents to 30 cents per liter.

Governor Whitmer said in a press release, "Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bill make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses."

"Ready-to-drink cocktails have experienced massive growth in the marketplace over the last few years, and this legislation is a critical piece in ensuring that these products are able to compete on a level playing field," stated Senator Curt VanderWall in the press release. "These bills help our local distillers by removing tax barriers and giving them the ability to get their products in front of consumers easily and quickly."

Governor Whitmer posted photos to Twitter of her signing the new bills.