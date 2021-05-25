Couple Investigated For Hosting Mid-Air Wedding To Skirt COVID Restrictions

A newlywed couple from southern India is under investigation for violating coronavirus protocols to host their wedding. To get around a 50 guest limit imposed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the couple charted a commercial plane from SpiceJet and invited more than 160 family and friends to watch them tie the knot in mid-air.

A video shared on social media showed the couple and their guests celebrating in the cabin, Many of them were not wearing masks or social distancing, in violation of coronavirus rules.

SpiceJet said that the couple claimed they had already been married and wanted to go on a "joyride" to celebrate with their friends and family. The airline added that the couple and their guests were told about the coronavirus policies ahead of time.

"The agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed as per Covid guidelines both at the airport and onboard the aircraft throughout the journey," the airline said in a statement.

After news of the mid-air ceremony spread on social media, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation launched an investigation and suspended the crew of the flight from duty.

"We have de-rostered the crew and directed the airline to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behavior with relevant authorities. We will take strict action," a DGCI official said, according to The Independent.

India continues to deal with a massive surge in new cases and deaths from COVID-19. On Tuesday, India reported over 196,000 new cases and 3,511 deaths.

