Halsey Appears To Tease Fourth Album On Cryptic Website

Halsey’s next music era might be upon us!

The pop star seemed to tease her fourth studio album on Monday (May 24) when she led eagle-eyed fans down a dark rabbit hole that took them to a website containing a mysterious message.

Everything started when the “Without Me” musician quietly followed a private Instagram account (@IICHLIWP) that shares a link in its bio that, when clicked, transports users to a website containing cryptic phrases like “All of this is temporary” and “Why do you need love so badly.”

Appearing at the top of the homepage are the letters “LPIV.” As fans have speculated, “LP” seems to represent an album, and “IV” represents the numerical notation of 4. Putting the two together, one could easily surmise her fourth album is on the way.

The website also invites fans to enter their email address to “flip the coin.” (We tested it, and appears the coin flip offers two outcomes in the letters “L” and “P.” Afterward, it directs you to the Instagram account aforementioned above.)