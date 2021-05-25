Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2021
By Emily Lee
May 25, 2021
There are a ton of new and exciting titles hitting Netflix next month. With June right around the corner, it's time to start looking ahead to all the new TV shows, documentaries, and films that will soon be available to stream. Here's everything coming to Netflix in June:
June 1st:
- Abduction (2011)
- American Outlaws (2001)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2)
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)
- CoComelon (Season 3)
- Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
- Flipped (2010)
- Fools Rush In (1997)
- Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)
- I Am Sam (2001)
- Love Jones (1997)
- Million Dollar Baby (2004)
- Ninja Assassin (2009)
- Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)
- The Best Man (1999)
- The Big Lebowski (1998)
- The Platform (Season 3)
- The Wedding Guest (2018)
- The Wind (2018)
- Welcome Home (2018)
- What Women Want (2000)
June 2nd:
- 2 Hearts (2020)
- Alone (Season 7)
- Carnaval (2021)—Netflix Original —
- Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)
June 3rd
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021)—Netflix Original
- Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Dancing Queens (2021—Netflix Original
- Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Summertime (Season 2—Netflix Original
- The Girl and the Gun (2019)—Netflix Original
June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021)—Netflix Original
- Feel Good (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Human: The World Within (Season 1)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Sweet & Sour (2021—Netflix Original
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)—Netflix Original
- Xtremo (2021)—Netflix Original
June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)—Netflix Original
June 7th
- Vampire Academy
June 9th
- Awake (2021)—Netflix Original
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)
- Tragic Jungle (2021)—Netflix Original
June 10th
- A Haunted House 2 (2014)
- Camellia Sisters (2020)
- Locombians (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Trese (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June 11th
- Lupin (Part 2)—Netflix Original
- Skater Girl (2021)—Netflix Original
- Wish Dragon (2021)—Netflix Original
June 13th
- Picture a Scientist (2020)
- The Devil Below (2021)
June 14th
- Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June 15th
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- FTA (1972)
- Let’s Eat (Season 1)
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)
- Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)
- Sir! No Sir! (2005)
- The American Bible Challenge (Season 3)
- Workin’ Moms (Season 5)—Netflix Original
June 16th
- Lowriders (2016)
- Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Penguin Town (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Silver Skates (2021)—Netflix Original
June 17th
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)—Netflix Original √
- Aziza (2019)
- Black Summer (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Hospital Playlist (Season 2—Netflix Original
- Katla (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- The Gift (Season 3)—Netflix Original
June 18th
- A Family (2020)—Netflix Original
- Elite (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- Fatherhood (2021)—Netflix Original
- Jagame Thandhiram (2021)—Netflix Original
- Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)
- So Not Worth It (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- The Rational Life (Season 1—Netflix Original
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June 19th
- Nevertheless (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June 22nd
- This Is Pop (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June 23rd
- Good on Paper (2021)—Netflix Original
- Murder by the Coast (2021)—Netflix Original
- The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021)—Netflix Original
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)—Netflix Original
June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Sisters on Track (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Naked Director (Season 2—Netflix Original
- The Seventh Day (2021)
June 25th
- Sex/Life (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- The A List (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- The Ice Road (2021)—Netflix Original
June 26th
- Wonder Boy (2019)—Netflix Original
June 28th
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement—Netflix Original
June 29th
- StarBeam (Season 4)—Netflix Original
June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture (2021)—Netflix Original
- Lying and Stealing (2019)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1)—Netflix Original
June TBD
- Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)—Netflix Original
