Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2021

There are a ton of new and exciting titles hitting Netflix next month. With June right around the corner, it's time to start looking ahead to all the new TV shows, documentaries, and films that will soon be available to stream. Here's everything coming to Netflix in June:

June 1st:

Abduction (2011)

American Outlaws (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2)

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)

CoComelon (Season 3)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Flipped (2010)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)

I Am Sam (2001)

Love Jones (1997)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen)

Stand by Me (1986)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021)—Netflix Original

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Platform (Season 3)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wind (2018)

Welcome Home (2018)

What Women Want (2000)

June 2nd:

2 Hearts (2020)

Alone (Season 7)

Carnaval (2021)—Netflix Original —

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

June 3rd

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021)—Netflix Original

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Dancing Queens (2021—Netflix Original

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Summertime (Season 2—Netflix Original

The Girl and the Gun (2019)—Netflix Original

June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021)—Netflix Original

Feel Good (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Sweet Tooth (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Sweet & Sour (2021—Netflix Original

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)—Netflix Original

Xtremo (2021)—Netflix Original

June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)—Netflix Original

June 7th

Vampire Academy

June 9th

Awake (2021)—Netflix Original

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)—Netflix Original

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Tragic Jungle (2021)—Netflix Original

June 10th

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Camellia Sisters (2020)

Locombians (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Trese (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June 11th

Lupin (Part 2)—Netflix Original

Skater Girl (2021)—Netflix Original

Wish Dragon (2021)—Netflix Original

June 13th

Picture a Scientist (2020)

The Devil Below (2021)

June 14th

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June 15th

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)—Netflix Original

FTA (1972)

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

The American Bible Challenge (Season 3)

Workin’ Moms (Season 5)—Netflix Original

June 16th

Lowriders (2016)

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Penguin Town (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Silver Skates (2021)—Netflix Original

June 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)—Netflix Original √

Aziza (2019)

Black Summer (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Hospital Playlist (Season 2—Netflix Original

Katla (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Gift (Season 3)—Netflix Original

June 18th

A Family (2020)—Netflix Original

Elite (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Fatherhood (2021)—Netflix Original

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)—Netflix Original

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

So Not Worth It (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Rational Life (Season 1—Netflix Original

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June 19th

Nevertheless (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June 22nd

This Is Pop (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021)—Netflix Original

Murder by the Coast (2021)—Netflix Original

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021)—Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)—Netflix Original

June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Sisters on Track (2021)—Netflix Original

The Naked Director (Season 2—Netflix Original

The Seventh Day (2021)

June 25th

Sex/Life (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The A List (Season 2)—Netflix Original

The Ice Road (2021)—Netflix Original

June 26th

Wonder Boy (2019)—Netflix Original

June 28th

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement—Netflix Original

June 29th

StarBeam (Season 4)—Netflix Original

June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021)—Netflix Original

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1)—Netflix Original

June TBD

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)—Netflix Original

