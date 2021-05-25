Feedback

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Engagement Ring Was Reportedly Stolen

By Emily Lee

May 25, 2021

This is heartbreaking.

On Tuesday (May 25), The Sun reported that Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement ring was stolen. While Pinnock hasn't addressed the situation publicly, the Surrey Police told the outlet that "officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing."

According to the outlet, Pinnock's ring went missing during a recent move from Surrey to Watford. Pinnock reportedly "accidentally left it out" during the move. "When she came back, it was gone," a source told The Sun. "It’s hugely upsetting anyone can behave in this manner." The source said Pinnock is "distraught" over the loss of her ring.

"The ring is a symbol of their love, so she was super careful about what she did with it during the move. Leigh-Anne and [her fiance] Andre [Gray] both feel gutted," the source continued. "Leigh-Anne and Andre are doing all they can to get to the bottom of it, and get their ring back. It’s not about the money — it’s the principle."

Pinnock and Gray became engaged in May 2020. The ring is estimated to be worth around $57,000. Hopefully, the ring will be found and safely returned.

Photo: Getty

