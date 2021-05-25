Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Engagement Ring Was Reportedly Stolen

This is heartbreaking.

On Tuesday (May 25), The Sun reported that Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement ring was stolen. While Pinnock hasn't addressed the situation publicly, the Surrey Police told the outlet that "officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing."

According to the outlet, Pinnock's ring went missing during a recent move from Surrey to Watford. Pinnock reportedly "accidentally left it out" during the move. "When she came back, it was gone," a source told The Sun. "It’s hugely upsetting anyone can behave in this manner." The source said Pinnock is "distraught" over the loss of her ring.