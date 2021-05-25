Feedback

Missing Fisherman Found After Spending 17 Days Lost In Forest

By Bill Galluccio

May 25, 2021

A 69-year-old fisherman was located after spending 17 days lost in the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon. Harry Burleigh was reported missing on May 7 after he failed to return home from a fishing and camping trip.

Authorities located Burleigh's vehicle on May 8 but had no luck finding him in the wilderness. They found several make-shift shelters he built but were still unable to locate him. They discovered Burleigh's tackle box near one of his shelters on May 16 but couldn't track him down.

They even left notes and packages of food in areas where they believed he had been.

A rescue crew finally located Burleigh after he responded to their calls. He appeared to be in good shape and only reported some minor pain. He was airlifted out of the forest and taken to the hospital.

"This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state that Mr. Burleigh has been reunited with his family this evening," Sgt. Brad O'Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Missing Fisherman Found After Spending 17 Days Lost In Forest

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.