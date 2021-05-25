Feedback

Nick Jonas Feels 'Amazing' Following Serious On Set Injury

By Emily Lee

May 25, 2021

A few weeks ago, Nick Jonas suffered a serious injury while filming a new TV show. The 28-year-old pop star was rushed to the hospital via ambulance in order to be treated for a "cracked rib." Despite his injury, Jonas was able to return to The Voice just a few days later.

On Monday (May 24), Jonas sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about this season of The Voice. When asked how his recovery was going, Jonas said, thankfully, he feels "amazing" now. "I don't know what happened but after a week of some recovery and, you know just some laser treatment on the spot, I feel really good," he said.

Jonas was joined by his fellow judge Kelly Clarkson, who offered her own medical opinion on her co-star's speedy recovery. "You're young," she said. "Yeah, I mean that might be a factor," Jonas added.

Night two of the season 20 finale of The Voice airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. WIll you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty

Chat About Nick Jonas Feels 'Amazing' Following Serious On Set Injury

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.