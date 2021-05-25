Nick Jonas Feels 'Amazing' Following Serious On Set Injury

A few weeks ago, Nick Jonas suffered a serious injury while filming a new TV show. The 28-year-old pop star was rushed to the hospital via ambulance in order to be treated for a "cracked rib." Despite his injury, Jonas was able to return to The Voice just a few days later.

On Monday (May 24), Jonas sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about this season of The Voice. When asked how his recovery was going, Jonas said, thankfully, he feels "amazing" now. "I don't know what happened but after a week of some recovery and, you know just some laser treatment on the spot, I feel really good," he said.

Jonas was joined by his fellow judge Kelly Clarkson, who offered her own medical opinion on her co-star's speedy recovery. "You're young," she said. "Yeah, I mean that might be a factor," Jonas added.

Night two of the season 20 finale of The Voice airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. WIll you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty