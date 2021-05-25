Okemos School District Dropping Chiefs Nickname

A Michigan school district is following the same steps as other schools in the state and removing its nickname as 'Chiefs.'

The Okemos Public School Board of Education voted Monday (May 24) to stop using the name Chiefs or Chieftains.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the board plans to pick a new name and mascot by 2023. In the meantime, the name drop can cost the school district more than $400,000 to remove the name and images from school buildings, uniforms, and other portions of the school, like the turf football field.

The name originally came from Native American leader Chief Okemos, who lived in the area and led the Saginaw Chippewas.

The Lansing State Journal reported that the school superintendent, John Hood, was the latest district leader to initiate the name change late last year, but discussions of changing the name and mascot go back to the mid-90s.

School board member and Okemos High School alumna Katie Cavanaugh said the district is not erasing its history. "This is a learning moment, a teaching moment that we need to use continuously and not just for this group of students who will be impacted."

Clinton High School in Lenawee County and Paw Paw School District both voted to drop their nickname and mascot as the Redskins in 2020.

Photo: Okemos Public Schools