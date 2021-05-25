President Joe Biden Will Visit Tulsa As City Remembers 1921 Race Massacre

President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa next week as the city remembers the Tulsa Race Massacre.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the president will be in Tulsa on June 1 but offered few details about his visit.

The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission will hold its “Remember & Rise” commemoration event on May 31. Political activist Stacey Abrams will be the event's keynote speaker and singer-songwriter John Legend will perform.

Tickets for the event sold out in under 30 minutes, but the city is hosting a variety of events from now until mid-June to remember its history.

May 31 and June 1 will mark 100 years since a white mob attacked the city's Greenwood District. The mob burned businesses and homes in the area known as "Black Wall Street." The two days in 1921 ended with Greenwood destroyed, 300 Black people killed, and more than 10,000 people were left homeless.

The Tulsa Race Massacre has gained more recognition in the national consciousness as the 100 year anniversary nears. The tragic event was mentioned in the HBO shows Watchmen and Lovecraft Country, which helped introduce millions to this dark part of American history.

Only a few survivors of the massacre are still alive today, but they recently testified in front of Congress about the events of 100 years ago.