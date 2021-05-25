Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out 80s Singer After Receiving Suspicious Package

An online argument is heating up after a Kentucky senator received a suspicious package at his home on Monday.

The FBI is investigating the package sent to Senator Rand Paul's Kentucky address this week, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The package contained an unknown white powder and a photo of Paul in a cast and crutches that was taken after a neighbor attacked him in 2017. The sender also wrote "I'll finish what your neighbor started, mother******"

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the powder was non-toxic.

The person who sent the package hasn't been found, but Paul singled out an 80s pop star in a statement about the incident.

“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter," Paul said.

Marx still writes and records music, but he's best known for his hits from the 1980s and 90s, like "Right Here Waiting," "Don't Mean Nothing," and "Endless Summer Nights."

The singer-songwriter isn't from Kentucky, but he landed on Paul's radar after once tweeting that he'd buy the neighbor who attacked Paul a drink. Marx double down on this comment on Sunday, May 23, just a day before the package arrived at Paul's front door.

Marx and Paul's wife Kelley Paul have continued to trade Twitter barbs while the package remains under investigation.

