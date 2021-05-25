Feedback

Shots Fired Near George Floyd Square On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

By Bill Galluccio

May 25, 2021

Police were called to George Floyd Square after receiving reports of gunfire. Several people had gathered near the intersection where Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on the one-year anniversary of his death when multiple gunshots rang out.

The suspected shooters then fled the scene in a black SUV at a high rate of speed. Authorities have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the shooting.

Officials said that one person was shot and took themselves to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. The window of a barbershop was also damaged in the shooting.

One video, captured by an NBC News crew, showed a possibly armed man running out of a Cups Food convenience store, though he does not appear to fire his weapon.

Philip Crowther, a reporter for the Associated Press, was filming a news segment when the shooting started. After hearing several gunshots, Crowther took cover, as more than 30 shots were fired before the suspects sped away.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Shots Fired Near George Floyd Square On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.