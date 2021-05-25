Shots Fired Near George Floyd Square On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Police were called to George Floyd Square after receiving reports of gunfire. Several people had gathered near the intersection where Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on the one-year anniversary of his death when multiple gunshots rang out.

The suspected shooters then fled the scene in a black SUV at a high rate of speed. Authorities have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the shooting.

Officials said that one person was shot and took themselves to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. The window of a barbershop was also damaged in the shooting.

One video, captured by an NBC News crew, showed a possibly armed man running out of a Cups Food convenience store, though he does not appear to fire his weapon.

Philip Crowther, a reporter for the Associated Press, was filming a news segment when the shooting started. After hearing several gunshots, Crowther took cover, as more than 30 shots were fired before the suspects sped away.