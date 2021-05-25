Feedback

The Struts Announce 'Strange Days Are Over' US Tour: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

May 25, 2021

Like so many other bands in 2020, The Struts were forced to reschedule tour dates. On Tuesday (May 25), they announced their appropriately named Strange Days Are Over Tour, which is a mix of rescheduled and new dates.

"It’s been far too long and we look forward to getting up close and personal with you all later this year," the band wrote on Instagram. Any previously purchased tickets will be accepted on the new dates. Additional tickets for rescheduled dates are also on sale now. Tickets for new shows will go on sale Friday (May 28) at 10 AM local time; however, fans can access pre-sale tickets using the promo code "STRANGEDAYS" via the band's website.

See The Struts' announcement post and full list of tour dates below.

The Struts Strange Days Are Over Tour Dates

Aug. 31 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus live - rescheduled

Sept. 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution - rescheduled

Sept. 3 Orlando, FL The Beachum - rescheduled

Sept. 4 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - rescheduled

Sept. 5 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

Sept. 7 Richmond, VA The National rescheduled

Sept. 9 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony - rescheduled

Sept. 10 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center- NEW

Sept. 11 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre - rescheduled

Sept. 12 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE – NEW

Sept. 14 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater - rescheduled

Sept. 19 Des Moines, IA Vel Air Ballroom- NEW

Sept. 29 Austin, TX Emos- NEW

Oct. 2 New Orleans, LA HOB- NEW

Oct. 6 Cincinnati, OH Ovation- NEW

Oct. 8 New York, NY Irving Plaza – NEW

Photo: The Struts

The Struts

