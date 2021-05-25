VIDEO: Furry Friend Found In Drawer At Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

An unexpected traveler was found at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport recently.

According to FOX 6, an opossum was found just hanging out in a drawer at the Southwest ticketing gate.

He may not have been trying to get a ticket to fly anywhere, but he sure did cause a hiccup for the airport staff.

Luckily, the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has a wildlife biologist on site to take care of unwanted furry friends like this one.

Wildlife biologist, Henri Woods, is usually on the other side of the airport, keeping animals off the runways, but this time his services were needed elsewhere.

A video released from FOX 6 shows Woods properly removing the opossum from the ticketing counter and carrying him away in an animal carrier.