VIDEO: Furry Friend Found In Drawer At Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 25, 2021

An unexpected traveler was found at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport recently.

According to FOX 6, an opossum was found just hanging out in a drawer at the Southwest ticketing gate.

He may not have been trying to get a ticket to fly anywhere, but he sure did cause a hiccup for the airport staff.

Luckily, the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has a wildlife biologist on site to take care of unwanted furry friends like this one.

Wildlife biologist, Henri Woods, is usually on the other side of the airport, keeping animals off the runways, but this time his services were needed elsewhere.

A video released from FOX 6 shows Woods properly removing the opossum from the ticketing counter and carrying him away in an animal carrier.

In the video, you can hear one of the deputies tell Woods about the unwanted guest being found at the ticket counter, "Henri, one of the sheriff's deputies called about an opossum in a drawer."

Woods came to the rescue by removing the opossum from the airport and taking him away in an animal carrier.

The opossum was not injured during the incident and was taken to a wildlife area where it was released.

Photo: Getty Images

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.