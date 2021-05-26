Feedback

Archie Looks Just Like Meghan Markle In New Photos

By Emily Lee

May 26, 2021

Like mother, like son!

Prince Harry's new mental health series, The Me You Can't See, premiered on AppleTV+ last week. In addition to candidly discussing his unhappiness as a working royal, Harry shared a rare glimpse into his home life in California with Meghan Markle and their son Archie. In one quick clip, the Duke of Sussex can be seen swinging on a swing set with Archie in their backyard.

Not long after the episode aired, fans of Harry and Meghan noticed how much Archie looks like his mom. One Twitter user shared side-by-side photos of Meghan and Archie on social media, showing how much Archie resembles Meghan, especially when she was a toddler.

Archie and Meghan look so alike in the photos, one person replied asking: "Are both these pictures Archie? Or is the one on the left Meghan?" Another wrote: "they have the exact same eyes!"

In just a few short weeks, Archie will become a big brother. Harry and Meghan's second child together, a daughter, is expected to arrive early this summer.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Archie Looks Just Like Meghan Markle In New Photos

