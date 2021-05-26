Archie Looks Just Like Meghan Markle In New Photos

Like mother, like son!

Prince Harry's new mental health series, The Me You Can't See, premiered on AppleTV+ last week. In addition to candidly discussing his unhappiness as a working royal, Harry shared a rare glimpse into his home life in California with Meghan Markle and their son Archie. In one quick clip, the Duke of Sussex can be seen swinging on a swing set with Archie in their backyard.

Not long after the episode aired, fans of Harry and Meghan noticed how much Archie looks like his mom. One Twitter user shared side-by-side photos of Meghan and Archie on social media, showing how much Archie resembles Meghan, especially when she was a toddler.