Drake Poses With Stylist Luisa Duran, Sparks Dating Rumors

By Peyton Blakemore

May 26, 2021

Oh, Drake!

On Tuesday (May 25), the Canadian rapper sent the Internet into a frenzy when a photo of him with his stylist Luisa Duran surfaced online.

In the picture, Drake is shown standing behind Luisa with his hands placed on her waist. Given the pose, many, especially those on Twitter, were quick to speculate about the status of the two's relationship — some claiming it was more than a business one.

However, the online chatter appears to be just that — nothing but speculation — as Hollywood Life reported that Luisa is a stylist and freelance makeup artist who has worked with Drake for years. Not to mention, Luisa doesn't appear to have romantic feelings for Drake as she referred to him as a "brother" in a recent post.

“Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me,” Luisa captioned a recent Instagram series. She also used the hashtags "#family" and "#10moreyears."

It's safe to say, everyone's favorite bachelor is still on the market!

Photo: Getty Images

