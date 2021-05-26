Feedback

Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 'I Love My Country' Fall Tour

By Taylor Fields

May 26, 2021

Florida Georgia Line are finally headed back out on the road! The country music duo announced their "I Love My Country" tour dates, and they kicks off this fall.

The "I Love My Country" tour begins on September 24th in Atlanta and stops in cities across the nation including New Orleans, Cleveland, Virginia Beach, Syracuse, St. Louis, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Seattle on November 20th. And joining the guys on their fall tour are Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

In a statement, FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said of the upcoming trek, "Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we're going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!"

2021 "I Love My Country" Tour dates:

Sept. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 8 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 9 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 30 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 4 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Nov. 6 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Nov. 7 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Nov. 13 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 20 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Photo: Getty Images

