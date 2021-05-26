Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 'I Love My Country' Fall Tour

Florida Georgia Line are finally headed back out on the road! The country music duo announced their "I Love My Country" tour dates, and they kicks off this fall.

The "I Love My Country" tour begins on September 24th in Atlanta and stops in cities across the nation including New Orleans, Cleveland, Virginia Beach, Syracuse, St. Louis, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Seattle on November 20th. And joining the guys on their fall tour are Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

In a statement, FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said of the upcoming trek, "Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we're going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!"