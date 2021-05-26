Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 'I Love My Country' Fall Tour
By Taylor Fields
May 26, 2021
Florida Georgia Line are finally headed back out on the road! The country music duo announced their "I Love My Country" tour dates, and they kicks off this fall.
The "I Love My Country" tour begins on September 24th in Atlanta and stops in cities across the nation including New Orleans, Cleveland, Virginia Beach, Syracuse, St. Louis, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Seattle on November 20th. And joining the guys on their fall tour are Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.
In a statement, FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said of the upcoming trek, "Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we're going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We're excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!"
2021 "I Love My Country" Tour dates:
Sept. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 8 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 9 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Oct. 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 30 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 4 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Nov. 6 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Nov. 7 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Nov. 13 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 20 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Photo: Getty Images