Former President Trump Blasts New York D.A. For Convening Grand Jury

Former President Donald Trump issued a blistering statement following the news that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has convened a special grand jury as part of his criminal investigation into the former president and the Trump Organization.

Trump claimed that the investigation is political in nature and said that Democrats have been out to get him ever since he decided to run for president.

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," Trump said. "It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it's never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information."

"This is purely political and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it's being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors," Trump continued. "Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!"

The grand jury will meet three days a week for the next six months to determine if Trump or any executives at the Trump Organization violated the law by artificially inflating the value of certain assets as it applied for bank loans and tax breaks.

