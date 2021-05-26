Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Will Be The Biggest In St. Louis History

St. Louis won't be having its normal 4th of July celebration this year. It seems that it is going to be much more spectacular than ever before.

Fair Saint Louis announced Wednesday (May 26) that the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be taking place this Independence Day.

It was noted that the show "will be the largest fireworks show Fair Saint Louis has ever produced, resulting in an unforgettable spectacle you won't want to miss!"

You can expect an amazing view as organizers said the show will take place "against the iconic backdrop of the mighty Mississippi River and the breathtaking Gateway Arch, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky on Sunday, July 4th at approximately 9:40 p.m."

According to KMOV 4, the City of St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura O. Jones, will have the honor of pressing the button that launches the fireworks.

The show will last 30 minutes and feature 3,000 shells launched from three barges on the Mississippi River.

You can watch the fireworks from the arch, from a local restaurant or hotel, or on the live stream, which will be available online at KMOV.com.

Fair Saint Louis General Chairman David Estes told KMOV 4 that they encourage people to do what they are most comfortable with. "If people want to come down, and they feel it's safe to do so, come on down. If they want to support our local restaurants and hotels and watch there, that would be great too.”

