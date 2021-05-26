Jason Aldean Gives 10th Album Update, Spotted In Studio With Billy Gibbons

Jason Aldean is currently working on his 10th full-length album, and gave fans a funny update from the studio — in which he was spotted in with Billy Gibbons.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Aldean tells fans that he has been working on his new album, which will follow his 2019 album 9, and then shows off his "lavish" studio — with a couple of ceiling issues. He said, "So we're in the studio today cutting the 10th album, and I'm sure everybody thinks [that] when we come to the studio, it's like really lavish and cool and all that. I'm gonna just show you a couple of things here. So, here's the ceiling, then there's this new stuff, I guess, [that] they've come out with called cardboard [if you] need to fix a leak. There's that. I mean, it is really lavish in here."

Aldean captioned the video "Fantasy versus reality."