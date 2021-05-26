With the Friends reunion right around the corner, the stars of the beloved sitcom are looking back at some of their fondest memories from set. While chatting with Access, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow recalled their favorite guest stars.

Friends, of course, was known for bringing in top-notch guest stars for memorable turns on the show. For many fans—and even Aniston, herself—no guest star was quite as memorable as Brad Pitt. Pitt, who was married to Aniston at the time, appeared in the season 8 episode, 'The One with the Rumor.' He portrayed Will Colbert, an old high school classmate of Ross, Rachel, and Monica, who has some lingering animosity towards Rachel.

After Aniston, Cox and Kudrow recalled many of the talented guest stars, including Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Charlie Sheen, Tom Selleck and Paul Rudd, Aniston called out one of her absolute favorites. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful,” she said. Kudrow quickly agreed, adding “He was fantastic.”