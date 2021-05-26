Feedback

Kentucky State Fair Free Concerts Are Back For 2021. Here's The Full Lineup

By Anna Gallegos

May 26, 2021

Live music is returning to this year's Kentucky State Fair.

Fair organizers on Wednesday released the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup, which features 23 artists, ranging from rock to Christian music and country. The shows will be hosted from August 19 to 29. Here's the schedule:


The concerts are included with paid admission to the fair. More information about tickets and other events at the fair will be released in July.

Photo: Getty Images

