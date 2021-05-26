Kentucky State Fair Free Concerts Are Back For 2021. Here's The Full Lineup
By Anna Gallegos
May 26, 2021
Live music is returning to this year's Kentucky State Fair.
Fair organizers on Wednesday released the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup, which features 23 artists, ranging from rock to Christian music and country. The shows will be hosted from August 19 to 29. Here's the schedule:
- Thursday, Aug. 19: Josh Turner with special guests Alex Miller
- Friday, Aug. 20: Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Colt Ford with special guest Elvie Shane
- Sunday, Aug. 22: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T. Graham Brown
- Monday, Aug. 23: Zach Williams with special guest CAIN
- Tuesday, Aug. 24: Happy Together Tour 2021 (The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills)
- Wednesday, Aug. 25: P.O.D. with special guest All Good Things
- Thursday, Aug. 26: Jackyl with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
- Friday, Aug. 27: White Reaper with special guests The Tommys
- Saturday, Aug. 28: Jameson Rodgers with special guests Exile and J.D. Shelburne
- Sunday, Aug. 29: Cory Asbury with special guests We The Kingdom and Jordan Smith
The concerts are included with paid admission to the fair. More information about tickets and other events at the fair will be released in July.
Photo: Getty Images