Kevin Smith's Pop-Up Restaurant Coming To Milwaukee This Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 27, 2021

A pop-up restaurant is hitting Milwaukee's Brady Street this June.

Mooby's pop-up burger joint will be opening on the second floor of Up-Down MKE in Milwaukee. It launches Monday, June 7, and runs through Monday, June 14.

Mooby's is a fictional restaurant in Kevin Smith's movies "Clerks," "Dogma," and "Jay and Silent Bob."

In a press release from Up-Down MKE, it is an all-ages experience. Reservations are required using tickets, and tickets for the pop-up are currently on sale for $29.

Time slots will be limited to five parties at a time to ensure social distancing, but up to four tickets can be combined to create one party. Tickets are available to purchase at Mooby's website.

Each ticket gets you a preordered "Mooby's Pick-Up Experience." That includes your choice of a regular or vegan burger, a chicken sandwich, a vegan brat, or a vegan egg muffin sandwich. Sides include tater tots, cheese curds, or onion rings, and for drinks, you can pick between a Mooby's soda or Mooby's brand beer.

Merchandise is also available for purchase by either preordering or buying once you are there.

Once the experience is over, guests are welcome to enjoy Up-Down MKE's first floor that is 21+.

Photo: Getty Images

