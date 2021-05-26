Lady Gaga To Perform 'Smelly Cat' With Lisa Kudrow On 'Friends' Reunion

Any Friends fan knows Phoebe Buffay's most iconic song "Smelly Cat," which is why the tune is being resurrected during the upcoming Friends reunion special — and Lisa Kudrow is getting some help from one of the biggest pop stars out there: Lady Gaga.

In a new interview with Variety, the show's director, Ben Winston, confirmed the exciting news. He said of how the collaboration came together, "I said to Lisa, 'Would you be prepared to sing it?' And she was like, 'Yeah, that would be fun.' We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment. And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it."

Winston added of filming the special moment, "We sat there with the two guitars with Lisa and her and worked it out there and then."

The long-awaited, highly anticipated Friends reunion special, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, premieres on HBO Max on May 27 at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET. The special will also be available for HBO Max subscribers to watch anytime.

Hosted by James Corden, the Friends reunion special will celebrate the fan-favorite show 17 years after the final episode, which aired on May 6, 2004, as the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — comes together once again (for the first time in the same room in 17 years) to talk about the show's legacy and more. Other special guests appearing throughout the special include Justin Bieber and BTS.