Matt James Reveals 'Ultimatum' From Rachael Kirkconnell Before Reuniting

It's officially on again for former Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

ICYMI, the reunited couple first connected on Matt's historic season of the reality dating show. While their season was airing, however, it was revealed on social media that Kirkconnell had attended an Antebellum south-themed frat party in 2018. She was accused of liking and sharing racist posts on social media, as well. Rachael apologized for her past behaviors on Instagram. Ultimately, though, Matt decided to call it quits with his final rose recipient.

A few short months after his season ended, however, Matt was spotted with Rachael on multiple occasions. Back in April, the pair were photographed hanging out in Santa Monica, California. In photos published by TMZ, the former item was seen grabbing a drink together at a bar called JuneShine with some friends. They were also photographed catching up in New York City.

On Tuesday (May 25), Matt confirmed he and Rachael are officially back together. The Bachelor star revealed an ultimatum given to him by Rachael is what inspired him to give the relationship another chance.

"There were rough patches in our relationship and we actually broke up for a moment while the show was airing," he said during a recent interview. "Then, after the show aired and the finale happened, well, we're back together now."

Following their split, Matt and Rachael made "a commitment" to each other "that we were going to work on the relationship." Matt admitted, however, he wasn't holding up his end of the bargain. "I wasn't really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship," Matt explained. "It was just a come to Jesus talk with Rachael where she was like, ‘If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, then I'm going to let you do your own thing.'"

Matt said that honest conversation was "really all I needed" to officially get back together with Rachael. "It was an ultimatum," he said. "It was what I needed and it's been great."

