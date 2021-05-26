NASCAR Suspends Hendrick Motorsports Spotter After Recent Arrest

A Hendrick Motorsports spotter has been indefinitely suspended from both the team and NASCAR following his recent arrest for assault and battery in North Carolina.

According to WCNC, Eddie D'Hondt was arrested May 12 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Catawba County. D'Hondt was the spotter for NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott's No. 9 team with Hendrick Motorsports.

D'Hondt was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female following his arrest earlier this month. Once news of his arrest became known on Wednesday (May 26), Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement announcing its decision to suspend D'Hondt from the team.

"We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D'Hondt's role with our company," the team said in a statement. "We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident."

NASCAR followed suit shortly after, saying that D'Hondt violated two sections of their rule book, including failing to notify NASCAR of the charges within 72 hours of his arrest.

According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the charges stem from a September 2020 argument in which D'Hondt is accused of making "full body contact" with a jet ski rental employee.

An attorney for D'Hondt denies all charges and said his client "looks forward to his day in court."

Photo: Getty Images