Feedback

NASCAR Suspends Hendrick Motorsports Spotter After Recent Arrest

By Sarah Tate

May 26, 2021

A Hendrick Motorsports spotter has been indefinitely suspended from both the team and NASCAR following his recent arrest for assault and battery in North Carolina.

According to WCNC, Eddie D'Hondt was arrested May 12 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Catawba County. D'Hondt was the spotter for NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott's No. 9 team with Hendrick Motorsports.

D'Hondt was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female following his arrest earlier this month. Once news of his arrest became known on Wednesday (May 26), Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement announcing its decision to suspend D'Hondt from the team.

"We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D'Hondt's role with our company," the team said in a statement. "We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident."

NASCAR followed suit shortly after, saying that D'Hondt violated two sections of their rule book, including failing to notify NASCAR of the charges within 72 hours of his arrest.

According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the charges stem from a September 2020 argument in which D'Hondt is accused of making "full body contact" with a jet ski rental employee.

An attorney for D'Hondt denies all charges and said his client "looks forward to his day in court."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About NASCAR Suspends Hendrick Motorsports Spotter After Recent Arrest

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.